‘Peddling for Preslie’ brings Iron River community together

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -‘Peddling for Preslie’ is bringing the Iron River community together. Two Iron County residents, John Kolbas and Bill Mellstrom are biking over 300 miles, from Ironwood to the Mackinaw Bridge. This is to raise fund for 3-year-old Preslie Mantsch, who is battling Leukemia.

The two bikers began early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon, community members showed out at the old Family Dollar on U.S. 2, to ride with the bikers through town.

Preslie's mom, says she is extremely grateful.

“It’s a little stressful, her results are coming on Friday. there’s a lot of emotion going into this. But we are so thankful for everybody. John and Bill this is amazing,” said Nikki Mantsch.

A community member, Georgette Cunningham, says support is what the U.P. is about.

“We want to tell the family that we’re all behind them. We are sending prayers. Our community will always be backing them,” she said.

With a police escort, the group rode through the town, with Preslie in the front seat of a firetruck.

Anyone can donate through GofundMe at Preslie’s Journey. CoVantage Credit Union has an account named, ‘Preslie’s Fund.’ You can also mail checks made out to Nikki and Tom Mantsch, at 725 W. Ice Lake Road, Iron River, MI. 49935.

Keep an eye out for the two bikers as they travel across the U.P. for the next two days.

