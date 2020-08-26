Advertisement

Paint The Town With Love Fundraiser this weekend

The UP Children's Museum is sponsoring a driveway chalk art festival from August 28 - 30.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’d like to add some color to Marquette this weekend, the UP Children’s Museum has a solution.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their driveways and sidewalks with images of hope, love, compassion, and other good vibes to spread positivity in a time where such emotions can be hard to muster on your own.

The proceeds from sponsors of the fundraiser will go to cover basic costs at the UP Children’s Museum, a local Marquette institution founded in 1991 and officially opened in 1997.

Nheena Weyer Ittner, the Executive Director and founder of the Museum, also encouraged parents to consider the Children’s Museum as a potential classroom during the pandemic, saying, “People can utilize this place as a dynamic classroom.... Instead of putting them in front of a screen, buy a ticket to come here, or get a membership, which is all free, and you can come here, and it’s safe.”

You can register as a sponsor for the festival here.

