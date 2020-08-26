NMU’s BEAR Center receives $500,000 grant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

It is the dawn of a new day for Northern Michigan University’s Behavior Education Assessment and Research Center.

Last week, the clinic that provides therapy to individuals with autism and other behavioral disorders received its largest amount of funding yet: a $500,000 grant courtesy of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

“This is going to allow us to try and help support not only the individuals but the communities that have less access to behavior analysts,” said Dr. Jacob Daar, BEAR Center’s Director.

Others within the clinic, like the associate director, Dr. Ashley Shayter, were ecstatic about the grant and know that NMU students and the bear center itself are both going to benefit.

“What an exciting opportunity for our students and the community,” Shayter said. “We’ve been really hoping to expand our services.”

Some of the funds will be used to initiate a program where para-professionals would be instructed and trained by licensed behavior analysts.

Daar also explained what other expansions would be put into place.

“What the grant is going to do to help us in a comprehensive model,” Daar said, “which would then not only have the clinic components but would allow us to expand from the ages of 2-6 to the ages of 2-21, as well as provide more comprehensive behavioral support.”

At the end of the day, everyone at the BEAR Center was incredibly thankful for the funding and for the opportunity to continue supporting the individuals who need it the most.

“We would like to thank the Michigan Health Endowment Fund for providing us with this opportunity, Shayter said. “And, we would also like to extend our gratitude to the Northern Michigan University administration.”

With more funding, the BEAR Center will be able to expand its mission and support even more clients who rely on its services.

