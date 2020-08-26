Advertisement

Mercy ESM receives grant

Keweenaw Health Foundation gives Mercy in Calumet a $20,000 grant.
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mercy EMS Ambulance Service in Calumet has received a grant from the Keweenaw Health Foundation.

The check was for $20,000, most of which will be used to train a set of three new EMT’s.

“Nationwide, there’s been a shortage of paramedics,” said Patrick Boberg, executive director of Mercy. “Marquette General School of EMT used to put on a program, but now it has to be done through an accredited college.”

Whatever’s left of the money will be saved up to replace much of the out-of-date equipment.

“It’s getting to the point now where repair parts for the monitors are being obsolete,” explained Boberg, “so we can’t get them repaired. But we are looking to replace them here in the near future.”

Despite this generous amount, however, Mercy is still in need of donations.

“Because we contribute to other factors within the community and in the county, we gave them what we felt we could give them...” explained Ed Jenich, the executive director of the Keweenaw Health Foundation. “I would ask all organizations whether big or small amounts of money to put forth for this type of venture.”

The EMT’s will be in training until around next October.

