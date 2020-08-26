Menominee Police Department a grant recipient through the Wisconsin Public Service Foundation

MENOMINEE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation is supporting first responders who keep their communities safe every day.

The foundation is providing a total of $50,000 through its Rewarding Responders Grant to 27 emergency response agencies throughout its service area.

Among this year’s grant recipients is the Menominee Police Department, who received a $2,000 grant to purchase a vehicle transport system for the department’s first K-9 officer.

“On behalf of the Menominee Police Department, thank you to the WPS Foundation,” said Menominee Police Chief Brett Botbyl. “This generous grant, their unwavering support for our communities and the help they are providing our police department is quite humbling.”

Grants assisting local agencies

Other area agencies receiving grants this year include:

Peshtigo Fire Department — A new fire hose ($2,000)

Grover-Porterfield Fire Department — A thermal imaging camera that can be installed inside a firefighter’s protective mask ($1,600)

Town of Stephenson Fire Department — Lighted traffic control signs and safety vests ($2,000)

Grant reaches safety milestone this year

The WPS Foundation has donated more than $350,000 in Rewarding Responders Grants to 200 agencies since 2014. These grants help to strengthen public safety in the communities WPS serves.

To be eligible for the grant, emergency response agencies must operate in the WPS electric or natural gas service area, and must demonstrate the equipment or training they will acquire is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety. Grants also may be used to fund safety-related projects that are unique, one-time efforts.

