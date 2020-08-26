Lightning strike starts Delta County barn fire

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A lightning strike is blamed for igniting a barn fire early Wednesday morning in Wells Township.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, flames were seen coming from the second story of the barn at 3296 18th Lane at 4:43 a.m. That’s on the corner of 18th Rd. and I Rd.

Officers responding found flames and smoke coming from the barn’s roof. The fire was contained to the second story.

Officers were on scene for about two hours. No injuries were reported.

Ford River Fire Department, Delta County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

