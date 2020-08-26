Less Humid Air Will Filter into Upper Michigan Thursday

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, turning gradually less humid

Highs: 70s north with a high near 70 along Lake Superior, low 80s south-central

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers, mainly southern U.P. and along the Wisconsin line

Highs: 60s to around 70

Saturday: Cooler, mostly cloudy, chance of a few scattered light showers

Highs: mainly 60s

Sunday: More sunshine

Highs: around 70 into the 70s with widespread morning lows in the 40s

The next front will sweep through from the west on Monday with a good chance of showers. High temperatures next week should waver up and down around our long-term average in the 70s.

