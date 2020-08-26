Advertisement

Jimmy John’s relocating on Marquette’s Third St.

There’s no expected completion date at this time.
The former Jimmy John's location on Third St. in Marquette.
The former Jimmy John's location on Third St. in Marquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jimmy John's on Third St. in Marquette is moving down the street.

According to the owner, the sandwich chain will be moving into the former Border Grill location at 800 N. Third St. - a building that includes a drive-thru window. There’s no expected completion date at this time.

Both Jimmy John’s locations in the Marquette area re-opened in May after being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. The Third St. location has since closed, but the Marquette Township store has expanded its delivery area.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Marquette 9 year old crushing miles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Marquette 9 year old finishes 54 mile bike race

News

Police: 3 people shot, 2 fatally, during shooting protests in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police: 3 people shot, 2 fatally, during shooting protests in Wisconsin

News

NMU’s BEAR Center receives $500,000 grant

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
It is the largest grant the clinic has ever received.

News

Marquette BLP to hold special meeting regarding Shiras Steam Plant

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette Board of Light &Power will hold a special meeting regarding the contracts for the demolition of the retired Shiras Steam Plant

Latest News

News

MCMCF residents treated to parade of friends and family

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Residents at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility got to see friends and family Tuesday afternoon during a parade

News

New fitness center in Marquette

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
There’s a new way to stay fit in Marquette

News

Banking during COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Banking has remained nearly the same

News

UPDATE: Delta County puppy mill under investigation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
134 dogs were taken from the site to the animal shelter where they’re now being cared for.

News

Businesses get unexpected foot traffic this summer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Downtown Marquette businesses have seen mixed results this summer as the peak of businesses is coming to a close.

News

Michigan Tech prepares for return to class with MTU Flex Plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
When Huskies return to class this Thursday, Aug. 27, things will look quite different—if they’re even in a classroom at all.