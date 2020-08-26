Jimmy John’s relocating on Marquette’s Third St.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jimmy John's on Third St. in Marquette is moving down the street.

According to the owner, the sandwich chain will be moving into the former Border Grill location at 800 N. Third St. - a building that includes a drive-thru window. There’s no expected completion date at this time.

Both Jimmy John’s locations in the Marquette area re-opened in May after being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. The Third St. location has since closed, but the Marquette Township store has expanded its delivery area.

