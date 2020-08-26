Iron Mountain, Kingsford students back in the classroom

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -The first day back to school is always busy and after 6 months that still holds true at Iron Mountain and Breitung Township Schools.

At 7:30 Wednesday morning, cars lined the parking lot of Woodland Elementary.

“I’m amazed at how fast it is going, no bottle necking,” said Kelly Olson, a Kingsford parent.

Many parents have chosen to drive their students to school this year. To make sure everyone can get through in a timely and safe manner, Breitung Schools created a pick-up and drop-off area. Parents are also required to stay in their cars.

“I am hopeful, that it is going to all workout, and that we have enough provisions in place to make sure everyone stays safe,” said Olson.

Some of those protocols include one way walk-ways, and masks. Yet, students, like Woodland Elementary fourth grader, Sophia Touchett, are happy to be back.

“I’m nervous but I am still very excited,” she said.

Another student, fourth grader, Mckynzee Kreider, says this she looks forward to this year in the classroom.

“I hope that everyone has a good time and at some point we can all take our masks off and stay healthy,” said the Woodland student.

In Iron Mountain Public Schools, the set up seemed to be similar.

Masks in classes and hallways and sanitizing many times throughout the day. Even with all the changes, being back in the building is just like old times for some.

“Just a teensy bit normal,” said Iron Mountain tenth grader, Caitlin Vincent.

Students learned the new protocols. Tony Liu, a junior at IMHS says he hopes for a normal routine.

“I honestly feel great being back at school. It’s nice to see everyone here. I just want to get back to the follow of things and enjoy life as it is,” he said.

The Norway-Vulcan and Forest Park school district also began school on Wednesday.

