Gwinn man arrested on child porn charges

41-year-old Craig Hanninen was arrested and arraigned after an investigation into peer-to-peer file sharing of child sexually abusive material.(KVLY)
By Alex Clark
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

41-year-old Craig Hanninen was arrested on Friday, August 21, after an investigation into peer-to-peer file sharing of child sexually abusive material. Investigators from the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force located Hanninen’s home in Marquette County. A search warrant netted multiple internet capable devices and evidence.

He is facing 12 countS of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, one count of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession, and 13 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in Marquette District Court on Monday and issued a $260,000 bond, cash or surety. If convicted, Hanninen faces up to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

