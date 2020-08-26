Advertisement

Former Negaunee man arrested on child porn, other charges

40-year-old Gerald Moore is facing four charges following an investigation that began with the FBI in Philadelphia.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - A former Negaunee man has been arrested on child porn and other related charges following a multi-agency investigation.

The investigation began when the FBI in Philadelphia reached out to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task force for assistance.

Further investigation led to identifying 40-year-old Gerald Moore, who was residing in Marquette County at the time, as the suspect. 

A search warrant of Moore’s Negaunee home netted multiple internet capable devices and other evidence. A warrant was issued and Moore was arrested where he was living downstate on Thursday, August 20.

Moore has been charged with:

  • One count of conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct; punishable by a mandatory minimum 25 year prison sentence
  • One count of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime; punishable by up to 20 years in prison
  • One count of child sexually abusive activity-possession (possession of child porn); punishable by up to 4 years in prison
  • One count of using a computer to commit a crime; punishable by up to 7 years in prison

Moore was arraigned on Friday, Aug. 21. He was issued a $250,000 bond, cash or surety.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

