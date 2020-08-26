Advertisement

Dogs, puppies and horses now receiving care

The horses at an undisclosed location, dogs still at Delta Animal Shelter
Two dogs being groomed at Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An astonishing number of dogs, puppies and now horses, all being cared for, after an alleged case of neglect in Delta county.

After finding 134 dogs, Michigan State Police found an additional 18 horses on the same property.

“We discovered that the horses too looked to be neglected. So, we secured a search warrant on that and then we executed that yesterday,” said Tpr. Steven Wallenius at MSP Gladstone Post.

The horses are being cared for at an undisclosed location.

“They’re going to be able to be checked by the veterinarian, we’re going to see what their health is and we’re going to continue on with the investigation. Possible charges could be made in the future depending on what the prosecutor decides,” said Stevenson.

As for those 134 dogs? They are undergoing vet exams and grooming sessions.

“Dr. Sue has been here since eight o’clock this morning. We’ve gotten through about half the dogs setting up a medical treatment plan, medications,” said Susan Gartland, Director at Delta Animal Shelter.

The dogs are receiving a full physical exam. Everything is being documented to be used as evidence in court if needed. No one has been charged at this time.

“A large number of them have ear infections. A lot of them, especially the mothers, are very thin, undernourished,” said Dr. Sue Laskaska, DVM at bay Vet Clinic.

Delta Animal Shelter stresses the importance of doing your research before purchasing a puppy.

“If you are not buying from a reputable breeder, it’s part of the problem. It’s what’s feeding puppy mills,” said Gartland. “Know if you don’t see mom and dad dog, you should not be adopting a cute little puppy. You should not at all.”

Michigan State Police has still not released the property owner’s name or the location of the property.

But the veterinarian is thankful for the community’s response.

“I just have to thank this community for the most unbelievable outpouring of generosity and support. We need every bit of it, and I can’t tell you how deeply it moves me to know we have such a great community as a whole,” said Laskaska.

