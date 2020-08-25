Wakefield-Marenisco School welcome students back

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) -Some Upper Michigan schools welcomed students back on Tuesday including Wakefield-Marinesco, in Gogebic County.

“I’ll be honest, we’re all a bit nervous, a bit apprehensive. But we’re here for the kids,” said the Wakefield-Marinesco School superintendent, Jason Gustafson.

Out of around 285 students in the district, only 45 students opted into virtual learning. Around two thirds of the students who are doing in-person education, arrived on the school bus. They had to wear their mask the entire time.

They will also wear their mask while inside the school. Elementary students, on the other hand, are allowed to take their masks off while they are seated at their desks, as that age group will not be switching class rooms throughout the day.

“In classroom learning, we want it to be as normal as possible,” said the superintendent.

But, changes are everywhere, and students are trying their best to adjust.

“I’m excited to be in the classroom with other people because we haven’t see them in a long time, but it’s also hard to breathe with them,” said tenth grader, Lauren Heikkila.

Just before 10 a.m. students filled the halls, adhering to the precautions.

“Over there you can only walk one-way. And this way you can only walk-one way,” said fifth grader, Ean Miskovich.

The day was for getting the rules down, and seeing old friends, added fifth grader, Jacob Morrison.

“I’m happy because I haven’t seen Ean for a long time,” he said.

“It’s good to see everyone, but everything is so different so it seems weird,” said tenth grader, Katelyn Gustafson.

It may take a while for students to get used to the one-way halls, and mask wearing, but it’s a change that may be necessary to stay in school.

“I just hope we can stay face to face learning for as long as possible,” she added.

In Gogebic County, Bessemer began Tuesday. Ironwood was set to start Tuesday, but due to ongoing elevator construction they have pushed that start date back to September 8. Watersmeet will begin school on September 14.

Ontonagon and West Iron County Schools also had their first day of school on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.