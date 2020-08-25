UP Supply Co. Owner discusses how pandemic has affected summer tourism

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local businesses weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the disruption to summer tourism, local business owner Buggsy Sailor of the UP Supply Co. says he’s had one of his best months ever. Sailor guesses that many tourists who were initially planning long road trips were forced to look a little closer to home after the pandemic hit, which has resulted in good business for his store.

Even though he’s currently the only one running the UP Supply Co., Sailor says that he makes sure to wipe down and disinfect the store every day.

“To be a business owner right now is definitely a little more stressful, but as far as we are concerned it’s gone smooth, and we’re grateful.”

When asked about how he plans how to move forward in an uncertain future, Sailor said, “Well, we’ll be here regardless. I’ll toughen up, whatever hurdles are thrown our way.”

