Sign up to seek in Parade of Nations scavenger hunt

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - This year’s Parade of Nations is a pandemic-friendly, contact-less international scavenger hunt. Want to join a “Hunt Team” to play this multicultural hide-and-seek game? Click here to sign up to be on a Hunt Team.

Here’s how the scavenger hunt will work:

Hide Teams will create clues to a particular country or cultural heritage and choose hiding places for those clues. The Parade of Nations committee will hide the clues and send the first clue to Hunt Teams that have signed up to play the game.

Each clue can be a picture, riddle, hint about the location, or anything else that leads to but does not reveal the actual location. Clues can be hidden anywhere within safe walking, biking, or traveling distance throughout the Houghton, Hancock, or surrounding areas.

The Parade of Nations committee will produce QR codes for the clues. These codes will be taped to the inside of clear plastic boxes, so Hunt Teams can scan them without touching or opening the box.

The first clues will be sent to Hunt Teams on September 5. They will also be posted on the Parade of Nations website.

The scavenger hunt will last two weeks, until September 19. A drive-through prize ceremony is planned for that day, which is the date the Parade of Nations was originally scheduled. The top three Hunt Teams will win $300, $200 and $100 gift cards.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scavenger hunt will take the place of the usual parade and multicultural festival at Dee Stadium.

The Parade of Nations theme this year is One World, Our World. A colorful Parade of Nations T-shirt can be ordered for $20 on the Parade of Nations website.

Questions or comments about the Parade of Nations scavenger hunt can be emailed to paradeofnations@mtu.edu.

