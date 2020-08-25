Advertisement

Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

From a family of two to a family of three.
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.(Source: OCEANOGRAFIC VALENCIA, CNN)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALENCIA, Spain (CNN) – Electra and Violet are a pair of female gentoo penguins. They’re also new moms.

Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

So, the aquarium decided to let them adopt another penguin couple's extra egg, which hatched this month.

Electra and Violet will raise the little chick until it becomes independent, typically after about 75 days.

Folks at the aquarium say this is their first same-sex penguin couple but it's not uncommon.

It happens in more than 450 species of animals, both in zoos and in nature.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Businesses get unexpected foot traffic this summer

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Downtown Marquette businesses have seen mixed results this summer as the peak of businesses is coming to a close.

News

Michigan Tech prepares for return to class with MTU Flex Plan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
When Huskies return to class this Thursday, Aug. 27, things will look quite different—if they’re even in a classroom at all.

That’s What Karl Says

August 25, 1896: The day Ontonagon burned

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Upper Michigan’s most destructive fire on record consumed the village of Ontonagon 124 years ago Tuesday.

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

Latest News

News

’Crazy Days’ sales to be held Thursday in Ishpeming

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The all-day event features special promotions at local businesses.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

Press Release

City of Negaunee hires independent consultant for DDA

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and City of Negaunee
Mona Lang, who holds an BA in Accounting and a MBA, is the former Downtown Development Authority Director for the City of Marquette.

Press Release

Finlandia Alumni Board ‘Giving Day’ seeks to raise $30K for FinnU safe open

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Finlandia University
Giving Day will officially be on September 1, however, donations may be made prior to the event online, by phone, or via mail.

National

Idaho RNC delegate Layne Bangerter describes Charlotte experience

Updated: 1 hour ago

Back to School & Beyond

Wakefield-Marenisco School welcome students back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Just before 10 a.m. students filled the halls, adhering to the precautions.