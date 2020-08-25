Advertisement

Pleasant summer day

Active pattern kicks back in with stormy Wednesday
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re in a brief break from the active pattern. Today looks sunny, pleasant, and warm. Then, our next front comes tomorrow with a trough. Ahead of it, moisture moves in with dewpoint temperatures topping off back in the 60s again. Plus, temperatures will trend in the 70s to around 80°. These factors along with some upper-level support will allow for storms to be strong to severe at times.

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warm

· Highs: Low to mid-70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some will be strong to severe

· Highs: Mainly 70s, around 80° south

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few morning showers

· Highs: Continued 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of light showers

· Highs: Mainly 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry and cool

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

· Highs: Around 70°

