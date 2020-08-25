Plan on Another Surge in Humidity Along with the Threat of Showers and Thunderstorms Wednesday.

Wednesday: Turning more humid, a good chance of a period or two of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 70 far east warming to around 80 over western and southern sections

Thursday: Chance of a shower early east, partly cloudy turning gradually less humid

Highs: 70s to near 80 south

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler, chance of showers, especially south

Highs: 60s north to around 70 south and west

Look for a seasonably cool weekend with a chance of some showers Saturday with dry weather expected on Sunday.

