New fitness center in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new way to stay fit in Marquette.

Boudicca Barre Studio offers around 14 barre classes a week, which is a combination of ballet moves, pilates, and yoga.

Kaitlyn Frotton, owner of Boudicca Barre Studio, said there is no skill level required to join.

“You take things at your own pace, so it’ll be as challenging as you want it to be – more challenging options is if you go deeper in your lunges, go higher in your releve. I tend to try to teach to all levels in every class, so you don’t need any dance experience.”

The first class is free to all, and Frotton offers monthly discounts for bringing friends. You can find more information and sign up for classes on their website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.