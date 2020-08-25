New campaign shines light on local businesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new campaign is shining a light on local businesses who have struggled to keep their doors open during COVID-19.

Joshua Gosseck, the founder of the United Marquette campaign and NMU student, said his main motivator for starting this campaign was seeing how his grandmother’s business, Dance of the Sun Day, has been affected by the virus.

"Unite Marquette is a fundraiser that I put on to really promote the small businesses of Marquette. Since Coronavirus has made its way to the UP, people have been doing their day-to-day activities a little bit differently - probably doing a lot more shopping online."

You can support the campaign by purchasing a locally designed and printed shirts and masks using the “Shop Now” button on their Facebook page.

Shirt and mask fundraising will end August 31.

100 percent of the proceeds made by the fundraiser will go towards purchasing gift cards for locally owned businesses, which will be given away to community members in a Facebook drawing.

Gosseck said if you can’t support the campaign financially, share and like their page on Facebook so that more people can hear about it.

You can find more information on the campaign and how to enter the drawing through the Unite Marquette Facebook page.

