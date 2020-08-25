MCMCF residents treated to parade of friends and family

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility (MCMCF) Tuesday afternoon, getting to see their friends and loved ones during a parade. Vehicles decorated with balloons, signs and even some family members hanging out went through the parking lot for the parade.

Originally the parade was to take place last week but was rained out. The facility's Administrator says the parade is a great thing for the residents, their family and even the staff.

“It’s not just emotional for our residents and their families but it’s also emotional for our staff you have to remember, we’re all in this together and the residents are lonely, our staff has to sit in as their family so they get just as emotional out here during this time,” said MCMCF Administrator Jerry Hubbard.

Those in the parade were allowed to make a couple of trips through the route.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.