Marquette BLP to hold special meeting regarding Shiras Steam Plant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday afternoon the Marquette Board of Light & Power (BLP) approved a motion to hold a special meeting later Thursday August 27 regarding the Shiras Steam Plant.

The meeting will allow the board to discuss the contracts for the actual demolition of the retired power plant. Some work is already underway on the surrounding structures and property. The next phases will see the main structure come down and the material removed from the site.

The meeting is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. The board will also discuss how the cost of the demolition will factor into ongoing budget discussions.

