Iron Mountain’s first marijuana dispensary, Rize U.P. to open in the next two weeks

On Tuesday, the business received their license from the City of Iron Mountain.
The inside of Rize U.P. will be filled with different marijuana selections.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Rize U.P., the first marijuana dispensary in Iron Mountain, is opening within the next two weeks. It’ll be the first recreational and medical marijuana dispensary in Dickinson County.

On Tuesday, the business received their license from the City of Iron Mountain. The owners have the medical license from the State of Michigan. Now, they’re just waiting on their recreational license, which is coming in the next week.

During this time, owners have been interviewing for job positions and putting the finishing touches on the building. They’ll also be working with a local growing business.

“We’re getting really excited to work with the guys at Superior Selections. We’ll have their first products on the shelves in 6 weeks. That will be exciting for us, to actually carry some local U.P. product,” said Rize U.P.‘s cultivation manager, Casey Honeyager.

For the first few months, Rize U.P. will ship in product and then start growing. They hope to be open by Saturday, September 5.

