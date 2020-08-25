Advertisement

Governor Gretchen Whitmer advocates for flu vaccines during COVID-19 update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets a flu shot during a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets a flu shot during a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic.(source: State of Michigan)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging all Michiganders to get their flu vaccines.

The Governor got her flu vaccine during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, saying the shot will go a long way towards ensuring there aren't two outbreaks this fall and winter.

"Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the healthcare resources that we will need this fall to continue fighting COVID-19," said Whitmer.

According to experts, a surge in flu and COVID-19 cases at the same time would be detrimental to hospitals in the state of Michigan, and could cause numerous preventable deaths.

"Thousands more people would need to be hospitalized, and that would mean more people would lose their battle with either disease," said Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer adding that, while flu season ramps up, it's important to continue taking COVID-19 seriously.

"Wearing a mask is simple, and we're doing everything we can to ensure that everyone in Michigan has access to one that they can use while they are out grocery shopping or on a trip to the pharmacy," said Whitmer.

This, as the state continues to improve contact tracing methods.

“Last week our local health department identified 70 new outbreaks that they are investigating, and I’m pleased to announce that information about these outbreaks will now be posted on our website,” said Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

For more information on the flu, or how to get your shot, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NMU alumnus from Copper Harbor wins wildlife photography grand prize

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and NMU's Kristi Evans
Martin W. Grosnick's winning image, selected from 1,000 entries, shows a leopard basking in the subtle rays of sunrise on Kenya’s Masai Mara.

State

Electronic waste recycling takes off in rural Michigan

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and EGLE
Through the first half of 2020—even during COVID-19—people have recycled some 100,000 pounds of e-waste.

News

Iron Mountain’s first marijuana dispensary, Rize U.P. to open in the next two weeks

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
On Tuesday, the business received their license from the City of Iron Mountain.

Press Release

Sign up to seek in Parade of Nations scavenger hunt

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Michigan Tech, Parade of Nations
The first clues will be sent to Hunt Teams on September 5.

Latest News

State

MDHHS launches media campaign urging residents to get flu vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Last flu season, an estimated 3.2 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine as documented in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry.

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer announces $1.2M IKEA donation to COVID-19 relief fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The donation is the largest donation to the fund to date and will help support Michigan’s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts and other critical services.

Press Release

Army Corps Detroit District awards contract for maintenance at Soo Locks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The more than $7 million contract was awarded to J.F Ryba Marine Construction Co. to replace the World War II-era tainter valves for the MacArthur Lock.

News

Breitung Township Schools’ teachers back in the classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago
Breitung Township Schools’ teachers back in the classroom

News

UP mainstay readies to retire after 33 years with the Michigan State Police

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
MSP Eighth District Captain John Halpin will retire at the end of August.

News

Delta County fish kill blamed on ‘black liquor’ from paper mill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Black liquor is a high-strength organic pollutant derived from the breakdown of pulpwood.