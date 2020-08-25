Governor Gretchen Whitmer advocates for flu vaccines during COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging all Michiganders to get their flu vaccines.

The Governor got her flu vaccine during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, saying the shot will go a long way towards ensuring there aren't two outbreaks this fall and winter.

"Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the healthcare resources that we will need this fall to continue fighting COVID-19," said Whitmer.

According to experts, a surge in flu and COVID-19 cases at the same time would be detrimental to hospitals in the state of Michigan, and could cause numerous preventable deaths.

"Thousands more people would need to be hospitalized, and that would mean more people would lose their battle with either disease," said Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer adding that, while flu season ramps up, it's important to continue taking COVID-19 seriously.

"Wearing a mask is simple, and we're doing everything we can to ensure that everyone in Michigan has access to one that they can use while they are out grocery shopping or on a trip to the pharmacy," said Whitmer.

This, as the state continues to improve contact tracing methods.

“Last week our local health department identified 70 new outbreaks that they are investigating, and I’m pleased to announce that information about these outbreaks will now be posted on our website,” said Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

For more information on the flu, or how to get your shot, click here.

