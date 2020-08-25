Advertisement

FEMA’s involvement in hurricane response

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -As Hurricane Laura strengthens, President Trump has approved emergency declarations to free up aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in areas of Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana.

According to FEMA Acting Deputy Administrator Bridget Bean, funds will be delivered directly to local governments. FEMA also has workers on the ground in local disaster zones.

“We have pre-staged and positioned people and resources, so before the storm hits, we have people there,” said Bean. “Once the storm arrives and moves away, we will be there to help the residents of those three states.”

Unfortunately, Bean says, there’s no playbook for storms that strike in the middle of a pandemic. Although these funds are separate from those provided to combat the coronavirus, Bean says on the ground, it’s up to local officials to make virus related preparations in hospitals, shelters, and so on.

“We issued guidance back in the late spring to our partners to help them be prepared to make those changes to their emergency plans in light of COVID-19,” said Bean.

Bean says FEMA is also using digital tools and social media to reduce face-to-face contact with storm victims.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Businesses get unexpected foot traffic this summer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Downtown Marquette businesses have seen mixed results this summer as the peak of businesses is coming to a close.

News

Michigan Tech prepares for return to class with MTU Flex Plan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
When Huskies return to class this Thursday, Aug. 27, things will look quite different—if they’re even in a classroom at all.

National

Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

That’s What Karl Says

August 25, 1896: The day Ontonagon burned

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Upper Michigan’s most destructive fire on record consumed the village of Ontonagon 124 years ago Tuesday.

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

Latest News

News

’Crazy Days’ sales to be held Thursday in Ishpeming

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The all-day event features special promotions at local businesses.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

Press Release

City of Negaunee hires independent consultant for DDA

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and City of Negaunee
Mona Lang, who holds an BA in Accounting and a MBA, is the former Downtown Development Authority Director for the City of Marquette.

Press Release

Finlandia Alumni Board ‘Giving Day’ seeks to raise $30K for FinnU safe open

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Finlandia University
Giving Day will officially be on September 1, however, donations may be made prior to the event online, by phone, or via mail.

National

Idaho RNC delegate Layne Bangerter describes Charlotte experience

Updated: 1 hour ago

Back to School & Beyond

Wakefield-Marenisco School welcome students back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Just before 10 a.m. students filled the halls, adhering to the precautions.