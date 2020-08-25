Advertisement

Eagles working towards recovery

Two eagles brought into Chocolay Raptor Recovery are working towards recovery.
Two eagles are working towards recovery
Two eagles are working towards recovery(GRAY)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two eagles brought into Chocolay Raptor Recovery are working towards recovery.

One eagle was brought in over the weekend for what was unknown injuries but is now being treated for a severe bruise on her left wing, which prevents her from flying.

Another eagle brought in last year is making its way back to Menominee this week to be released after severe lead poisoning.

Jerry Maynard, Chocolay Raptor Recovery Owner, said,

"Now usually, lead poisoning occurs in the fall when all the hunting is going on, but again, it can occur any time of the year as long as it gets exposed to lead. So, this bird could have found something someone hunting left out on hunting season or some fishing tackle."

Since lead is so dangerous to our wildlife, Maynard suggests using fishing gear and bullets that are lead free.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New campaign shines light on local businesses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
100 percent of the proceeds made by the fundraiser will go towards purchasing gift cards to locally owned businesses

News

One vehicle crash on US-41 S

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
There was a one vehicle accident on US-41 S

News

Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette, even with coronavirus pandemic restrictions business is off to a great start.

News

Delta Inn Motel torn down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
People watched Monday as an excavator tore into the building and filled dump trucks with debris.

Latest News

News

NMU Fall Fest returns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
NMU's Fall Fest returns and students continue with second week of classes

News

Executive order slowing movement in prisons and jails

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Sheriff Ed Oswald says the order came out on August 15 but the contact email on the order wasn’t up and running until just recently.

News

Ishpeming Public School District gets new equipment to keep schools sanitary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ishpeming schools getting new hands-free water bottle stations.

State

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Officials said this was thanks to federal pandemic relief aid and higher consumer spending and tax payments.

State

EGLE requests proposals to develop Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future.

News

Lakeshore Depot grocery store now open in Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The store features food products as locally-sourced as possible from U.P. farms including Guindon Farms, Seeds and Spores, and DeBacker Dairy.