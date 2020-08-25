Eagles working towards recovery

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two eagles brought into Chocolay Raptor Recovery are working towards recovery.

One eagle was brought in over the weekend for what was unknown injuries but is now being treated for a severe bruise on her left wing, which prevents her from flying.

Another eagle brought in last year is making its way back to Menominee this week to be released after severe lead poisoning.

Jerry Maynard, Chocolay Raptor Recovery Owner, said,

"Now usually, lead poisoning occurs in the fall when all the hunting is going on, but again, it can occur any time of the year as long as it gets exposed to lead. So, this bird could have found something someone hunting left out on hunting season or some fishing tackle."

Since lead is so dangerous to our wildlife, Maynard suggests using fishing gear and bullets that are lead free.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.