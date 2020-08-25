Dogs seized in animal neglect in Delta County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post have seized 134 dogs at a puppy mill.

Troopers say they were sent to check for a horse in the roadway and ended up busting a puppy mill at a residence in Delta County’s Maple Township.

65 adult dogs and 69 puppies were seized. Troopers say many of the dogs were pregnant or recently had a litter of puppies.

Some of the dogs were suspected of being malnourished. The investigation continues and the dogs will be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Possible criminal charges are being sought with the Delta County prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.