Advertisement

Dogs seized in animal neglect in Delta County

Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post have seized 134 dogs at a puppy mill.
Missing man's remains found now a homicide investigation
Missing man's remains found now a homicide investigation(MGN)
By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post have seized 134 dogs at a puppy mill.

Troopers say they were sent to check for a horse in the roadway and ended up busting a puppy mill at a residence in Delta County’s Maple Township.

65 adult dogs and 69 puppies were seized. Troopers say many of the dogs were pregnant or recently had a litter of puppies.

Some of the dogs were suspected of being malnourished. The investigation continues and the dogs will be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Possible criminal charges are being sought with the Delta County prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eagles working towards recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Two eagles brought into Chocolay Raptor Recovery are working towards recovery.

News

New campaign shines light on local businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
100 percent of the proceeds made by the fundraiser will go towards purchasing gift cards to locally owned businesses

News

One vehicle crash on US-41 S

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
There was a one vehicle accident on US-41 S

News

Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette, even with coronavirus pandemic restrictions business is off to a great start.

Latest News

News

Delta Inn Motel torn down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
People watched Monday as an excavator tore into the building and filled dump trucks with debris.

News

NMU Fall Fest returns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
NMU's Fall Fest returns and students continue with second week of classes

News

Executive order slowing movement in prisons and jails

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Sheriff Ed Oswald says the order came out on August 15 but the contact email on the order wasn’t up and running until just recently.

News

Ishpeming Public School District gets new equipment to keep schools sanitary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ishpeming schools getting new hands-free water bottle stations.

State

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Officials said this was thanks to federal pandemic relief aid and higher consumer spending and tax payments.

State

EGLE requests proposals to develop Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future.