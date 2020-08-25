Delta County puppy mill under investigation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police was called out Monday to a horse in the middle of the road. But the trooper found more than just a horse.

“That’s where I found several cages with dogs in them that just didn’t appear to be well cared for,” said Lisa Kanyuh, a trooper at the MSP Gladstone Post.

Delta Animal Shelter was called out to help remove the dogs.

“The dogs were living in deplorable conditions. It was horrible,” said Susan Gartland, Director of Delta Animal Shelter.

Most dogs had no water, matted hair and were covered in mud and feces.

“Almost all the dogs that we removed were females. Females either had puppies, were pregnant, or had recently stopped nursing,” said Gartland.

No one has been charged at this time but 134 dogs were taken from the site to the animal shelter where they’re now being cared for.

“We are getting them medically cleared. We will be looking for foster homes for many of them. It will be quite some time until any of them are available for adoption,” said Gartland.

MSP and Delta Animal Shelter send a warning of caution to the community.

“People that aren’t really reputable breeders will bring the dog to you. You need to go to the site where the dog is being bred. Take a look at the parents of the dog, the conditions that the dogs are living in,” said Kanyuh.”

“They don’t see the breeder mom who’s stuck in a cage and continually producing puppies. They see these cute puppies and that’s how breeders – backyard breeders – survive,” said Gartland.

And the shelter has a promise for the dogs.

“She is never going to live this life ever again. She’s going to have a regular, good home,” said Gartland as she held one of rescued dogs.

Michigan State Police has not yet released the location or the name of the property owner at this time as this case is still under investigation.

TV6 will continue to bring you the latest information as it is released.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.