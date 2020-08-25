Advertisement

Delta County puppy mill under investigation

No one has been charged at this time
One of many dogs seized with matted hair, nursing puppies.
One of many dogs seized with matted hair, nursing puppies.(Delta Animal Shelter Facebook)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police was called out Monday to a horse in the middle of the road. But the trooper found more than just a horse.

“That’s where I found several cages with dogs in them that just didn’t appear to be well cared for,” said Lisa Kanyuh, a trooper at the MSP Gladstone Post.

Delta Animal Shelter was called out to help remove the dogs.

“The dogs were living in deplorable conditions. It was horrible,” said Susan Gartland, Director of Delta Animal Shelter.

Most dogs had no water, matted hair and were covered in mud and feces.

“Almost all the dogs that we removed were females. Females either had puppies, were pregnant, or had recently stopped nursing,” said Gartland.

No one has been charged at this time but 134 dogs were taken from the site to the animal shelter where they’re now being cared for.

“We are getting them medically cleared. We will be looking for foster homes for many of them. It will be quite some time until any of them are available for adoption,” said Gartland.

MSP and Delta Animal Shelter send a warning of caution to the community.

“People that aren’t really reputable breeders will bring the dog to you. You need to go to the site where the dog is being bred. Take a look at the parents of the dog, the conditions that the dogs are living in,” said Kanyuh.”

“They don’t see the breeder mom who’s stuck in a cage and continually producing puppies. They see these cute puppies and that’s how breeders – backyard breeders – survive,” said Gartland.

And the shelter has a promise for the dogs.

“She is never going to live this life ever again. She’s going to have a regular, good home,” said Gartland as she held one of rescued dogs.

Michigan State Police has not yet released the location or the name of the property owner at this time as this case is still under investigation.

TV6 will continue to bring you the latest information as it is released.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette BLP to hold special meeting regarding Shiras Steam Plant

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette Board of Light &Power will hold a special meeting regarding the contracts for the demolition of the retired Shiras Steam Plant

News

MCMCF residents treated to parade of friends and family

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Residents at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility got to see friends and family Tuesday afternoon during a parade

News

New fitness center in Marquette

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
There’s a new way to stay fit in Marquette

News

Banking during COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Banking has remained nearly the same

Latest News

News

Businesses get unexpected foot traffic this summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Downtown Marquette businesses have seen mixed results this summer as the peak of businesses is coming to a close.

News

Michigan Tech prepares for return to class with MTU Flex Plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
When Huskies return to class this Thursday, Aug. 27, things will look quite different—if they’re even in a classroom at all.

That’s What Karl Says

August 25, 1896: The day Ontonagon burned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Upper Michigan’s most destructive fire on record consumed the village of Ontonagon 124 years ago Tuesday.

News

’Crazy Days’ sales to be held Thursday in Ishpeming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The all-day event features special promotions at local businesses.

Press Release

City of Negaunee hires independent consultant for DDA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and City of Negaunee
Mona Lang, who holds an BA in Accounting and a MBA, is the former Downtown Development Authority Director for the City of Marquette.

Press Release

Finlandia Alumni Board ‘Giving Day’ seeks to raise $30K for FinnU safe open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Finlandia University
Giving Day will officially be on September 1, however, donations may be made prior to the event online, by phone, or via mail.