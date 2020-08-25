Advertisement

’Crazy Days’ sales to be held Thursday in Ishpeming

The all-day event features special promotions at local businesses.
Ishpeming Crazy Days sale 2020 flyer.
Ishpeming Crazy Days sale 2020 flyer.(GINCC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The last day of the Summer Concert Series will be celebrated with a Crazy Days Sale in downtown Ishpeming.

On Thursday, August 27, shop deals and enjoy extended hours from your favorite locally owned stores. Featured deals are:

  • Wilderness Sports: $50 boots (regularly priced up to $200) and 50 percent off sale rack
  • Main Haven Boutique: Kid’s Corner Bag Sale and 50 percent off entire store
  • Susie Q’s Antiques: Extended hours and sale items
  • Main Street Antique Mall: Extended hours
  • Yooper Goddess: $15 & under clearance rack and additional sale items

Crazy Days will be an all-day event so make your way downtown and support local Thursday.

To learn more, check out the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce Facebook event.

