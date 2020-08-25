’Crazy Days’ sales to be held Thursday in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The last day of the Summer Concert Series will be celebrated with a Crazy Days Sale in downtown Ishpeming.

On Thursday, August 27, shop deals and enjoy extended hours from your favorite locally owned stores. Featured deals are:

Wilderness Sports: $50 boots (regularly priced up to $200) and 50 percent off sale rack

Main Haven Boutique: Kid’s Corner Bag Sale and 50 percent off entire store

Susie Q’s Antiques: Extended hours and sale items

Main Street Antique Mall: Extended hours

Yooper Goddess: $15 & under clearance rack and additional sale items

Crazy Days will be an all-day event so make your way downtown and support local Thursday.

To learn more, check out the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce Facebook event.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.