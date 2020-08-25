City of Negaunee hires independent consultant for DDA

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The City of Negaunee has hired an independent consultant to help with the Downtown Development Authority.

City Manager Nate Heffron says consultant Mona Lang, who holds an BA in Accounting and a MBA, is the former Downtown Development Authority Director for the City of Marquette for the past 20 years. She retired from the Marquette DDA last year.

Heffron says Lang’s accomplishments there included assisting to increase property tax values from $15 million to $45 million, decreasing property vacancy rates, developing and implementing a Downtown Maintenance Program, applying for and securing many grants, and helping to develop a branding and marketing strategy.

“The role that the DDA hopes Lang can fill would be similar to an acting director. We are starting from the ground up and we know that she can help us establish a strong foundation to build our organization,” Heffron said.

According to the request for qualification, Lang’s firm will provide an array of services for the Negaunee DDA, such as assisting in fulfilling all requirements for reporting purposes of PA 57 of 2018, assisting in the development of the proposed Marketing Branding Plan, and assisting in the development of the proposed Community Events Plan.

Negaunee’s DDA goals include providing design element guidelines recommendations to the Planning Commission for downtown buildings adopting a Downtown Façade program,w orking with the City to plan and develop capital improvement projects under the City’s CIP program and DDA Downtown Plan, and creating a marketing and branding plan.

Lang will still remain retired, but is able to work a limited number of hours still. According to Lang, she knows Negaunee will be the next location in Marquette County people and businesses will want to invest. She has always felt Negaunee is a great community with lot of potential, Heffron said.

“We are extremely lucky to have one of the best in the business and the Upper Peninsula, here to help with our Moving Forward Campaign. Mona will only help to cement Negaunee’s economic future for both growth and prosperity”, Heffron said.

