Advertisement

City of Negaunee hires independent consultant for DDA

Mona Lang, who holds an BA in Accounting and a MBA, is the former Downtown Development Authority Director for the City of Marquette.
A file photo of Mona Lang.
A file photo of Mona Lang.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and City of Negaunee
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The City of Negaunee has hired an independent consultant to help with the Downtown Development Authority.

City Manager Nate Heffron says consultant Mona Lang, who holds an BA in Accounting and a MBA, is the former Downtown Development Authority Director for the City of Marquette for the past 20 years. She retired from the Marquette DDA last year.

Heffron says Lang’s accomplishments there included assisting to increase property tax values from $15 million to $45 million, decreasing property vacancy rates, developing and implementing a Downtown Maintenance Program, applying for and securing many grants, and helping to develop a branding and marketing strategy.

“The role that the DDA hopes Lang can fill would be similar to an acting director. We are starting from the ground up and we know that she can help us establish a strong foundation to build our organization,” Heffron said.

According to the request for qualification, Lang’s firm will provide an array of services for the Negaunee DDA, such as assisting in fulfilling all requirements for reporting purposes of PA 57 of 2018, assisting in the development of the proposed Marketing Branding Plan, and assisting in the development of the proposed Community Events Plan.

Negaunee’s DDA goals include providing design element guidelines recommendations to the Planning Commission for downtown buildings adopting a Downtown Façade program,w orking with the City to plan and develop capital improvement projects under the City’s CIP program and DDA Downtown Plan, and creating a marketing and branding plan.

Lang will still remain retired, but is able to work a limited number of hours still. According to Lang, she knows Negaunee will be the next location in Marquette County people and businesses will want to invest. She has always felt Negaunee is a great community with lot of potential, Heffron said.

“We are extremely lucky to have one of the best in the business and the Upper Peninsula, here to help with our Moving Forward Campaign. Mona will only help to cement Negaunee’s economic future for both growth and prosperity”, Heffron said.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Businesses get unexpected foot traffic this summer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Downtown Marquette businesses have seen mixed results this summer as the peak of businesses is coming to a close.

News

Michigan Tech prepares for return to class with MTU Flex Plan

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
When Huskies return to class this Thursday, Aug. 27, things will look quite different—if they’re even in a classroom at all.

That’s What Karl Says

August 25, 1896: The day Ontonagon burned

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Upper Michigan’s most destructive fire on record consumed the village of Ontonagon 124 years ago Tuesday.

News

’Crazy Days’ sales to be held Thursday in Ishpeming

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The all-day event features special promotions at local businesses.

Latest News

Press Release

Finlandia Alumni Board ‘Giving Day’ seeks to raise $30K for FinnU safe open

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Finlandia University
Giving Day will officially be on September 1, however, donations may be made prior to the event online, by phone, or via mail.

Back to School & Beyond

Wakefield-Marenisco School welcome students back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Just before 10 a.m. students filled the halls, adhering to the precautions.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

5 COVID-19 cases added Tuesday, no deaths or recoveries reported in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 63,074 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.30 percent have come back positive for COVID-19.

Back to School & Beyond

First day of school at Ewen-Trout Creek school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Elementary to high school students arrived at Ewen-Trout Creek for school and the start of a new semester.

News

NMU alumnus from Copper Harbor wins wildlife photography grand prize

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and NMU's Kristi Evans
Martin W. Grosnick's winning image, selected from 1,000 entries, shows a leopard basking in the subtle rays of sunrise on Kenya’s Masai Mara.