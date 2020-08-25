Businesses get unexpected foot traffic this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette businesses are seeing different rates of foot traffic this summer.

Bugsy Sailor, the owner of U.P. Supply Co., said he’s having the best month of business since opening two years ago. He said he’s been receiving an influx of tourists, lately.

“It’s the same story for everyone,” Sailor said. “They’ve canceled their summer plans and looking for a place to go. So, it’s a lot of people from the Midwest who’ve never been to the U-P before.”

Next door to U.P. Supply Co. is BabyCakes Muffin Co. who has been relying more on their regular customers, according to the general manger Chanin Edwards.

She said business isn’t as busy as previous years has been, but it’s still steady.

“It’s a little better than we anticipated that it might be,” Edwards, said. “We have a pretty strong base clientele of regulars that are always pretty loyal to being here regardless of what’s going on.”

Both businesses said they’re thankful for the support they’ve been receiving.

