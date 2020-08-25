Advertisement

Businesses get unexpected foot traffic this summer

Steve Larsen helps businesses during the pandemic.
Steve Larsen helps businesses during the pandemic.(MGN)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette businesses are seeing different rates of foot traffic this summer.

Bugsy Sailor, the owner of U.P. Supply Co., said he’s having the best month of business since opening two years ago. He said he’s been receiving an influx of tourists, lately.

“It’s the same story for everyone,” Sailor said. “They’ve canceled their summer plans and looking for a place to go. So, it’s a lot of people from the Midwest who’ve never been to the U-P before.”

Next door to U.P. Supply Co. is BabyCakes Muffin Co. who has been relying more on their regular customers, according to the general manger Chanin Edwards.

She said business isn’t as busy as previous years has been, but it’s still steady.

“It’s a little better than we anticipated that it might be,” Edwards, said. “We have a pretty strong base clientele of regulars that are always pretty loyal to being here regardless of what’s going on.”

Both businesses said they’re thankful for the support they’ve been receiving.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette BLP to hold special meeting regarding Shiras Steam Plant

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette Board of Light &Power will hold a special meeting regarding the contracts for the demolition of the retired Shiras Steam Plant

News

MCMCF residents treated to parade of friends and family

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Residents at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility got to see friends and family Tuesday afternoon during a parade

News

New fitness center in Marquette

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
There’s a new way to stay fit in Marquette

News

Banking during COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Banking has remained nearly the same

News

Delta County puppy mill under investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
134 dogs were taken from the site to the animal shelter where they’re now being cared for.

Latest News

News

Michigan Tech prepares for return to class with MTU Flex Plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
When Huskies return to class this Thursday, Aug. 27, things will look quite different—if they’re even in a classroom at all.

That’s What Karl Says

August 25, 1896: The day Ontonagon burned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Upper Michigan’s most destructive fire on record consumed the village of Ontonagon 124 years ago Tuesday.

News

’Crazy Days’ sales to be held Thursday in Ishpeming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The all-day event features special promotions at local businesses.

Press Release

City of Negaunee hires independent consultant for DDA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and City of Negaunee
Mona Lang, who holds an BA in Accounting and a MBA, is the former Downtown Development Authority Director for the City of Marquette.

Press Release

Finlandia Alumni Board ‘Giving Day’ seeks to raise $30K for FinnU safe open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Finlandia University
Giving Day will officially be on September 1, however, donations may be made prior to the event online, by phone, or via mail.