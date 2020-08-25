Banking during COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Many businesses have changed their daily operations.

However, banking has remained nearly the same.

Even before the lock-down, banks were providing virtual options. However, threats, such as fraud, increase when it comes to online banking.

Roxanne Daust, President and CEO of Range Bank, said their taking extra precautions when it comes to customer safety.

“As far as fraud, we have layers of security and I think that’s the key to preventing any fraud - to make sure you have those layers of security, making sure that you keep your passwords laying out anywhere, and having lengthy complicated passwords.”

In fact, financial safety doesn’t end there. Daust said that if you’re having struggles paying mortgage or loans back, the bank will help customize a plan that works for you.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.