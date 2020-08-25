Advertisement

Banking during COVID-19

Banking has remained nearly the same
Banking during COVID-19
Banking during COVID-19(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Many businesses have changed their daily operations.

However, banking has remained nearly the same.

Even before the lock-down, banks were providing virtual options. However, threats, such as fraud, increase when it comes to online banking.

Roxanne Daust, President and CEO of Range Bank, said their taking extra precautions when it comes to customer safety.

“As far as fraud, we have layers of security and I think that’s the key to preventing any fraud - to make sure you have those layers of security, making sure that you keep your passwords laying out anywhere, and having lengthy complicated passwords.”

In fact, financial safety doesn’t end there. Daust said that if you’re having struggles paying mortgage or loans back, the bank will help customize a plan that works for you.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette BLP to hold special meeting regarding Shiras Steam Plant

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette Board of Light &Power will hold a special meeting regarding the contracts for the demolition of the retired Shiras Steam Plant

News

MCMCF residents treated to parade of friends and family

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Residents at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility got to see friends and family Tuesday afternoon during a parade

News

New fitness center in Marquette

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
There’s a new way to stay fit in Marquette

News

Delta County puppy mill under investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
134 dogs were taken from the site to the animal shelter where they’re now being cared for.

Latest News

News

Businesses get unexpected foot traffic this summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Downtown Marquette businesses have seen mixed results this summer as the peak of businesses is coming to a close.

News

Michigan Tech prepares for return to class with MTU Flex Plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
When Huskies return to class this Thursday, Aug. 27, things will look quite different—if they’re even in a classroom at all.

That’s What Karl Says

August 25, 1896: The day Ontonagon burned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Upper Michigan’s most destructive fire on record consumed the village of Ontonagon 124 years ago Tuesday.

News

’Crazy Days’ sales to be held Thursday in Ishpeming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The all-day event features special promotions at local businesses.

Press Release

City of Negaunee hires independent consultant for DDA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and City of Negaunee
Mona Lang, who holds an BA in Accounting and a MBA, is the former Downtown Development Authority Director for the City of Marquette.

Press Release

Finlandia Alumni Board ‘Giving Day’ seeks to raise $30K for FinnU safe open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Finlandia University
Giving Day will officially be on September 1, however, donations may be made prior to the event online, by phone, or via mail.