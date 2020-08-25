Advertisement

5 COVID-19 cases added Tuesday, no deaths or recoveries reported in Upper Michigan

Out of the 63,074 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.30 percent have come back positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 5 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, while no deaths or recoveries were reported.

Two new cases were added in Marquette County. Houghton, Iron and Menominee counties each increased by one case. The cumulative rate of positive diagnostic tests for Upper Michigan is 1.30% as of Tuesday, Aug. 25.

As of Tuesday, August 25 at 4:40 p.m. there have been a total of 918 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 480 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show six COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 24. Aspirus hospitals have one hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and one patient in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 63,074 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.30 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 25.

Michigan reported 779 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 98,439. Twenty new deaths were reported statewide, six from vital records review, which means 6,417 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 72,580.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

