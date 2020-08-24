Warm & muggy before few storms later

The warm, muggy, and active trend will persist this week. Today an upper-level trough will bring a surface cold front into the area. Ahead of it, a few isolated thunderstorms will pop up in the southern areas. A slightly less humid and dry day is expected tomorrow. Then our next front comes on Wednesday with widespread showers and some thunderstorms. Showers will linger into Thursday. Following that our third disturbance will bring in showers Friday night into Saturday.

Today: Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, muggy, and warm. Plus, a few isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s south

Tuesday: Patchy fog early. Then, partly to mostly sunny and less humid

· Highs: Mainly Upper 70s

Wednesday: Cloudy, humid, and warm with widespread showers starting from west to east by the morning

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Lingering showers early in the morning in the east

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers very late in the day

· Highs: Continued 70s

Saturday: Lingering showers early in the day and cooler

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry and cool

· Highs: Mainly 60s

