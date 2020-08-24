Advertisement

Upper Michigan sees double digit COVID-19 case increase Monday, 26 recoveries added

New recoveries were added in Delta (2), Iron (4), and Marquette (20) counties.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 12 new cases Monday, but 26 new recoveries were also reported.

Five new cases were added in Menominee County. Chippewa and Mackinac counties each added two cases. One new case each was reported in Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

New recoveries were added in Delta (2), Iron (4), and Marquette (20) counties Monday. No new deaths were reported.

As of Monday, August 24 at 4:30 p.m. there have been a total of 910 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 450 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show six COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 24. Aspirus hospitals have one hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and one patient in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 62,765 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.29 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 24.

Michigan reported 868 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are up to 97,660. Four new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,397 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 72,580.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

