Single motorcycle crash backs up traffic for an hour on US-41

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One man went to the emergency room after losing control of his motorcycle when he hit a curb Sunday afternoon.

According to Marquette County Sheriff’s office, the Harley Davidson ridden by a Laurium man was heading eastbound on US-41 into the roundabout at Brickyard Road.

The man hit the curb and lost control of the bike which then went up a second curb.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was transported to Upper Peninsula Health System Marquette Emergency Room with scrapes to his arms, legs, head and possible broken bones.

No other vehicles were involved with the incident.

Traffic was backed up for close to an hour while the crash was investigated.

