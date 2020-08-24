Advertisement

Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette

The Owner of Salon Alchemy with a client in Marquette
The Owner of Salon Alchemy with a client in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new salon has opened up in downtown Marquette. It's called Salon Alchemy and it's on Baraga avenue right next to Queen City Running's new location.

The owners husband renovated the space and transformed it into the new salon. Masks are required to enter, and only one or two customers are allowed at a time. Usually haircuts and other services are done one-on-one. Even with covid-19 restrictions, business is off to a great start.

‘We are very confident, her books are filled for the foreseeable future, we found how much people really value getting their hair done during covid when people weren’t allowed to so once things opened back up it was a floodgate so we feel good about it,” said the Owner’s Husband Hans Gottsacker.

The business has only been open for one week so far, but appointments are hard to come by for now. Salon Alchemy is closed on Sunday’s and Monday’s.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eagles working towards recovery

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Two eagles brought into Chocolay Raptor Recovery are working towards recovery.

News

New campaign shines light on local businesses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
100 percent of the proceeds made by the fundraiser will go towards purchasing gift cards to locally owned businesses

News

One vehicle crash on US-41 S

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
There was a one vehicle accident on US-41 S

News

Delta Inn Motel torn down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
People watched Monday as an excavator tore into the building and filled dump trucks with debris.

Latest News

News

NMU Fall Fest returns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
NMU's Fall Fest returns and students continue with second week of classes

News

Executive order slowing movement in prisons and jails

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Sheriff Ed Oswald says the order came out on August 15 but the contact email on the order wasn’t up and running until just recently.

News

Ishpeming Public School District gets new equipment to keep schools sanitary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ishpeming schools getting new hands-free water bottle stations.

State

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Officials said this was thanks to federal pandemic relief aid and higher consumer spending and tax payments.

State

EGLE requests proposals to develop Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future.

News

Lakeshore Depot grocery store now open in Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The store features food products as locally-sourced as possible from U.P. farms including Guindon Farms, Seeds and Spores, and DeBacker Dairy.