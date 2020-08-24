Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new salon has opened up in downtown Marquette. It's called Salon Alchemy and it's on Baraga avenue right next to Queen City Running's new location.

The owners husband renovated the space and transformed it into the new salon. Masks are required to enter, and only one or two customers are allowed at a time. Usually haircuts and other services are done one-on-one. Even with covid-19 restrictions, business is off to a great start.

‘We are very confident, her books are filled for the foreseeable future, we found how much people really value getting their hair done during covid when people weren’t allowed to so once things opened back up it was a floodgate so we feel good about it,” said the Owner’s Husband Hans Gottsacker.

The business has only been open for one week so far, but appointments are hard to come by for now. Salon Alchemy is closed on Sunday’s and Monday’s.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.