Advertisement

Ryan Report - August 23, 2020

This week, Don Ryan visits The Ryan Report archives for two interviews from the past.
By Don Ryan
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan visits The Ryan Report archives for two interviews from the past.

First, in Part 1 (above) and Part 2 (below), we hear from Bob Jacquart, of Jacquart Fabric Products and Stormy Kromer in Ironwood, in an interview taped roughly 5 years ago.

Second, in Part 3 (below), we go back to 2005 to an interview with John Jilbert of Jilbert Dairy in Marquette.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Golf and spaghetti benefit to help family that lost home in fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Golf outing to raise money for Rivord family that loss home in fire.

News

Charity golf outing raises money for UP veterans

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
906 Warrior Relief Fund raises money for veterans at annual golf outing.

News

Superior Entertainment Center reopening in September

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superior Entertainment Center will open September 3 with 25 percent capacity.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 16, 2020

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the CEO of InvestUP, Marty Fittante.

Latest News

News

Livestock show in Alger County in memory of Forsyth Township firefighter

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The first annual Ben Lauren Memorial Livestock Show

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Mask Aid: 4M free masks to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
MDHHS, Ford Motor Company, FEMA partner in keeping Michigan safe.

News

Visitors go see sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Sunflowers are in full bloom at Hall Farms

Coronavirus

Webinar to guide Upper Peninsula businesses on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act scheduled for August 20

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
“Understanding the Implications of the FFCRA” will bring the expertise of the attorneys of Miller Canfield to answer questions related to an employer’s obligation under the FFCRA legislation.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 9, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gary McDowell.

News

Can drive receives 50,000 cans

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Moosewood Nature has been continuing their can drive for four months.