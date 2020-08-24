Advertisement

Lake Linden wraps up great weekend of watercross racing

Watercross racer takes sharp turn on Torch Lake.
Watercross racer takes sharp turn on Torch Lake.(Tyler Markle)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) -

After a nearly 20 year absence, professional watercross racing has returned to the Upper Peninsula. Torch Lake was the site of three great days of racing this weekend.

The International Watercross Association brought racers from all over the Midwest to Lake Linden this weekend. If you're not familiar with the sport, it can be easily described as snowmobiles on the water.

“You could almost take a stock snowmobile these days and turn it into a water skipper that works very well,” said Neil Marietea Jr., a watercross racer and one of the event organizers. “I mean we have a snowmobile that basically all that’s been done to it is the seat is off of it and it has a small sealed gas tank on it. That’s it, and it works well.”

According to racers, the differences between snow and water, are pretty obvious.

“I mean obviously you can’t just stop on the water because you’ll sink,” said James Marietea, a professional racer. “I race snowmobiles in the winter as well, so it’s totally two different animals.”

Some racers this weekend are old enough to remember the last time professional watercross was in the U.P.

“I’ve been involved with watercross for probably 27 years now,” said Neil Marietea Jr. “We used to race down in Baraga, I think a lot of people remember that. That was actually the last race that I raced watercross, was in Baraga.”

They've even got their kids involved now.

“Racing truly is a family sport,” said Neil Marietea Jr. “It brings us all together for weekends where you normally wouldn’t be.” “It’s one of the sports out of all the different racing that he and I have done that we both compete in and it’s fun to race together,” said James Marietea. “Like Friday night we got to actually race each other for the first time, so that was fun.”

According to event organizers and industry professionals, this weekend’s races were an absolute success, and Lake Linden could become a frequent stop on the circuit.

“I’ve seen a lot of people come and go in the sport and this weekend, there’s been over a dozen people that have come up to me that I used to race with back in the 80′s and 90′s up here to see this,” said Jeff Fischer, host of the YouTube show ‘Sledhead 24/7’. “I could see this turning into a go to place for the sport.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tim Kobasic ‘Crown’ Mixer Memorial raises funds for great causes, honors the legacy of a UP legend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
More than 100 golfers teed up Saturday afternoon at Terrace Bluff Golf Club in Gladstone for the second annual Tim Kobasic ‘Crown’ Memorial Mixer.

Sports

MHSAA Council Authorizes Competition in Volleyball, Soccer, Swimming & Diving Where Allowed; Also Adds Offseason Contact Days for Football and all Spring Sports

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
Michigan High School Athletic Association gives go ahead to Upper Peninsula Sports

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Owen named MTU Head Coach for Cross Country and Track and Field

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Kristina Owen returns to lead Huskies

Latest News

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand 8-16-20

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
This is your Sports on Demand.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand 8-15-20

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
This is your Sports on Demand

Sports

MHSAA pushes high school football to spring season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Football is considered a high-risk sport for potential spread of the COVID-19 virus because of its level of player-to-player contact.

News

NMU postpones community walking until October

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Free community access to walk and jog in the Superior Dome and Berry Events Center, will be postponed until Oct. 1.

Sports

GLIAC suspends all sports through end of 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The GLIAC Council of Presidents voted unanimously to take this action with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and community members as its top priority.

Sports

Gwinn HS Football hopes to rebound following death of beloved coach

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Gwinn Football ready to show improvement, especially after death of Former Coach Dion Brown