Advertisement

Plan on briefly less humid conditions on Tuesday.

Humidity Along with Renewed Shower and Thunderstorm Activity Returns Mid-week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny, less humid

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest south-central and along the Wisconsin line

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, chance of some showers, possibly a thunderstorm

Highs: 70s

Thursday: Chance of showers early east, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to around 80

Friday: A chance of showers redeveloping

Highs: 70s

Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend with a chance of scattered showers on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm & muggy before few storms later

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
An active week with showers and storms

Forecast

Still humid with scattered showers & storms

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Yet another round of rain and storms is forecast for Monday.

Forecast

A Front will Continue to Linger Close to Upper Michigan Through the Weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of August 21, 2020

Forecast

Times of showers and storms

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Times of showers and storms

Latest News

Forecast

More Humid, Predominantly Cloudy and Sometimes Showery Weather On the Way

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for August 20, 2020

Forecast

Becoming muggy with times of storms

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Times of showers and storms through the weekend

Forecast

Plan on Increasing Humidity Thursday with a Chance of Scattered Showers

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of August 19, 2020

Forecast

Unsettled pattern develops

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Rain chances increasing

Forecast

An Unsettled Weather Pattern is Expected in the Days Ahead

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story: Evening of August 18, 2020

Forecast

Cool & sunny before unsettled pattern

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cooler early followed by warming pattern