Plan on briefly less humid conditions on Tuesday.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny, less humid

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest south-central and along the Wisconsin line

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, chance of some showers, possibly a thunderstorm

Highs: 70s

Thursday: Chance of showers early east, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to around 80

Friday: A chance of showers redeveloping

Highs: 70s

Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend with a chance of scattered showers on Saturday.

