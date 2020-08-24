Plan on briefly less humid conditions on Tuesday.
Humidity Along with Renewed Shower and Thunderstorm Activity Returns Mid-week
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny, less humid
Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest south-central and along the Wisconsin line
Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, chance of some showers, possibly a thunderstorm
Highs: 70s
Thursday: Chance of showers early east, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: 70s to around 80
Friday: A chance of showers redeveloping
Highs: 70s
Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend with a chance of scattered showers on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.