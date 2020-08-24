Advertisement

NMU Fall Fest returns

NMU Fall Fest returns as second week of classes is held
NMU Fall Fest returns as second week of classes is held(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University's annual tradition of Fall Fest is back this year, but like so many things this year it's a little different.

Normally held all on one day, this year Fall Fest is spread over two days. Monday was for student groups and organizations. Tuesday will be for the local non-profits and businesses. Fall Fest is a chance for new students to see if there are extra-curricular activities they'd like to participate in.

"It's ensuring that students, especially new students, have the opportunity to access activities that have structure and ensure that they're making safe, healthy choices that are going to support their time here at Northern," said Grad Student at the NMU Center for Student Enrichment, Michael Schneck.

Fall fest continues Tuesday. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. spread out through the Academic Mall on campus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eagles working towards recovery

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Two eagles brought into Chocolay Raptor Recovery are working towards recovery.

News

New campaign shines light on local businesses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
100 percent of the proceeds made by the fundraiser will go towards purchasing gift cards to locally owned businesses

News

One vehicle crash on US-41 S

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
There was a one vehicle accident on US-41 S

News

Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette, even with coronavirus pandemic restrictions business is off to a great start.

News

Delta Inn Motel torn down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
People watched Monday as an excavator tore into the building and filled dump trucks with debris.

Latest News

News

Executive order slowing movement in prisons and jails

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Sheriff Ed Oswald says the order came out on August 15 but the contact email on the order wasn’t up and running until just recently.

News

Ishpeming Public School District gets new equipment to keep schools sanitary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ishpeming schools getting new hands-free water bottle stations.

State

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Officials said this was thanks to federal pandemic relief aid and higher consumer spending and tax payments.

State

EGLE requests proposals to develop Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future.

News

Lakeshore Depot grocery store now open in Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The store features food products as locally-sourced as possible from U.P. farms including Guindon Farms, Seeds and Spores, and DeBacker Dairy.