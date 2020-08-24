NMU Fall Fest returns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University's annual tradition of Fall Fest is back this year, but like so many things this year it's a little different.

Normally held all on one day, this year Fall Fest is spread over two days. Monday was for student groups and organizations. Tuesday will be for the local non-profits and businesses. Fall Fest is a chance for new students to see if there are extra-curricular activities they'd like to participate in.

"It's ensuring that students, especially new students, have the opportunity to access activities that have structure and ensure that they're making safe, healthy choices that are going to support their time here at Northern," said Grad Student at the NMU Center for Student Enrichment, Michael Schneck.

Fall fest continues Tuesday. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. spread out through the Academic Mall on campus.

