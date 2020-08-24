Advertisement

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Officials said this was thanks to federal pandemic relief aid and higher consumer spending and tax payments.
(WLUC)
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as was thought -- thanks to federal pandemic relief aid, higher consumer spending and tax payments than expected, and a quicker recovery by the manufacturing and auto industries, officials said Monday.

In May, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration and legislative economists projected a combined $6.3 billion shortfall in the state’s two main funds over this fiscal year and next. They revised that hole downward, to $3.4 billion, in a rare third revenue-estimating meeting on Monday.

That means the situation is not as dire as the Democratic governor and Republican-led Legislature work to pass a budget to start Oct. 1, because billions of dollars from a federal bailout used to address a projected deficit in the current budget could effectively instead help in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Budget experts said their economic forecast was on target in the spring, but they underestimated the impact on income and sales tax revenues.

One reason is people are spending more on taxable goods -- home improvements, computers and cars -- and less on services that are not taxed and remain closed: athletic events, concerts and movie tickets.

Another factor is the federal government’s supplemental $600 weekly benefit for residents who are out of work or temporarily furloughed. Michigan taxes unemployment payments. Officials urged caution, however, due to uncertainty over whether Congress and President Donald Trump will do another round of stimulus checks and keep in place jobless benefits that expired at the end of July. A new $300-a-week benefit is expected to last five or six weeks.

Tax revenues for the next budget year and the 2021-22 fiscal year remain much lower than what was projected before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“If COVID outlasts the stimulus, you still have some pretty substantial revenue impacts,” said David Zin, chief economist with the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

