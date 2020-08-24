Advertisement

Marquette Area Public School Board hears update on student learning numbers, plans for restart

By Tyler Markle
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Marquette Area Public School board met Monday morning, with an update on numbers and supplies just two weeks away from the start of the school year.

Marquette Area Public Schools is giving their students the option of face to face learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid of both.

"1,847 are looking at face to face learning, 612 were looking to do completely virtual, and about 344 students would do some form of hybrid," said MAPS superintendent Bill Saunders.

According to Saunders, the district will be treating every student as if they are already a virtual one.

"So if need be, they can immediately transfer to be an online student, get all the learning and get all the same materials that our virtual learners and our hybrid students are going to get," said Saunders.

Those students who elect to go back to face to face classes, as well as the teachers and staff, will have plenty of protection.

“We have 40,000 disposable masks that we ordered,” said Saunders. “I wanted to see every classroom outfitted with about 200 disposable masks.”

In addition to the masks, the district has hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer, and a cleaning solution that will be used nightly.

"Crews will come through with the wand or the handheld sprayer and we'll use that to spray down our desks in a lot of our common areas and also on our busses between bus runs," said Saunders.

Less students in the classrooms means it will be easier to stay socially distanced. the same is true on busses to and from school as well.

“We’re down about a third in bussing, so that certainly helps,” said Saunders.

COVID-19 trends in the area are being closely observed. Saunders and other Marquette County superintendents are meeting frequently with the health department to ensure that it is safe to continue going to class.

“We’ll use that information from the county health department and other dashboards to help inform the board,” said Saunders.

The school year starts for MAPS starts on September 8.

