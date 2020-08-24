Advertisement

Lakeshore Depot grocery store now open in Marquette

The store features food products as locally-sourced as possible from U.P. farms including Guindon Farms, Seeds and Spores, and DeBacker Dairy.
Locally grown onions, from Seeds and Spores farm, at Lakeshore Depot in Marquette.
Locally grown onions, from Seeds and Spores farm, at Lakeshore Depot in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new business in Marquette is hoping to help serve as a hub for farmers and shoppers looking for locally grown food.

It’s called Lakeshore Depot and the owner likens it to a cross between a farmer’s market and a grocery store.

They’ve only recently opened and the owners say business has been very good. The store features food products as locally-sourced as possible from U.P. farms including Guindon Farms, Seeds and Spores, and DeBacker Dairy.

“I’m really hoping to see this become a core part of our local food system and help to bring more people together. We already have a really strong local food system and I see this as a way to help take it to the next level,” said Owner Michael Hainstock.

Hainstock also said expanded hours could be coming soon, but as right now, hours are 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The shop is located just off Lakeshore Boulevard, near McCarty’s Cove.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Officials said this was thanks to federal pandemic relief aid and higher consumer spending and tax payments.

State

EGLE requests proposals to develop Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan sees double digit COVID-19 case increase Monday, 26 recoveries added

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
New recoveries were added in Delta (2), Iron (4), and Marquette (20) counties.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

National

‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said.

News

Marquette Area Public School Board hears update on student learning numbers, plans for restart

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Marquette Area Public School board met Monday morning, with an update on numbers and supplies just two weeks away from the start of the school year.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Back to School & Beyond

Breitung Township Schools’ teachers back in the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
In all three school buildings, these instructors were grouped together to learn about the new technology usage, like google classroom.

News

Construction continues at Sugarloaf Mountain in Marquette County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The next phase of construction, which includes a deceleration lane and a bypass lane on County Road 550, has begun.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 23, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan visits The Ryan Report archives for two interviews from the past.