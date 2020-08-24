Lakeshore Depot grocery store now open in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new business in Marquette is hoping to help serve as a hub for farmers and shoppers looking for locally grown food.

It’s called Lakeshore Depot and the owner likens it to a cross between a farmer’s market and a grocery store.

They’ve only recently opened and the owners say business has been very good. The store features food products as locally-sourced as possible from U.P. farms including Guindon Farms, Seeds and Spores, and DeBacker Dairy.

“I’m really hoping to see this become a core part of our local food system and help to bring more people together. We already have a really strong local food system and I see this as a way to help take it to the next level,” said Owner Michael Hainstock.

Hainstock also said expanded hours could be coming soon, but as right now, hours are 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The shop is located just off Lakeshore Boulevard, near McCarty’s Cove.

