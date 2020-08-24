Advertisement

Ishpeming Public School District gets new equipment to keep schools sanitary

Ishpeming High School (WLUC)
Ishpeming High School (WLUC)(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Public School system is adding new equipment to their schools to make the buildings as sanitary as possible.

Superintendent Carrie Meyer said Ishpeming elementary, middle and high schools are getting two new hands-free water bottle stations each.

The new water systems were funded by GoFundMe accounts, Marquette Community Foundation and TruNorth Credit Union.

The old water fountains have a high risk of carrying germs from person to person; so, students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to use the new system.

Sanitation stations are being placed at entryways, outside of classrooms and in the cafeteria as well.

Teachers and students have to do their part to keep their spaces clean, too.

“Classrooms are all being supplied with cleaning material so that they can clean between each class that they have in their classrooms and then make sure computers; Chrome books are cleaned after each use,” Meyer said.

Each student will be provided with their own locker this year, and sharing a locker will be prohibited.

Mask will be given to each student and staff Monday, August 31 when school begins.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Executive order slowing movement in prisons and jails

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Sheriff Ed Oswald says the order came out on August 15 but the contact email on the order wasn’t up and running until just recently.

State

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Officials said this was thanks to federal pandemic relief aid and higher consumer spending and tax payments.

State

EGLE requests proposals to develop Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future.

News

Lakeshore Depot grocery store now open in Marquette

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The store features food products as locally-sourced as possible from U.P. farms including Guindon Farms, Seeds and Spores, and DeBacker Dairy.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan sees double digit COVID-19 case increase Monday, 26 recoveries added

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
New recoveries were added in Delta (2), Iron (4), and Marquette (20) counties.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said.

News

Marquette Area Public School Board hears update on student learning numbers, plans for restart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Marquette Area Public School board met Monday morning, with an update on numbers and supplies just two weeks away from the start of the school year.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Back to School & Beyond

Breitung Township Schools’ teachers back in the classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
In all three school buildings, these instructors were grouped together to learn about the new technology usage, like google classroom.