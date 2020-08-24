Ishpeming Public School District gets new equipment to keep schools sanitary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Public School system is adding new equipment to their schools to make the buildings as sanitary as possible.

Superintendent Carrie Meyer said Ishpeming elementary, middle and high schools are getting two new hands-free water bottle stations each.

The new water systems were funded by GoFundMe accounts, Marquette Community Foundation and TruNorth Credit Union.

The old water fountains have a high risk of carrying germs from person to person; so, students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to use the new system.

Sanitation stations are being placed at entryways, outside of classrooms and in the cafeteria as well.

Teachers and students have to do their part to keep their spaces clean, too.

“Classrooms are all being supplied with cleaning material so that they can clean between each class that they have in their classrooms and then make sure computers; Chrome books are cleaned after each use,” Meyer said.

Each student will be provided with their own locker this year, and sharing a locker will be prohibited.

Mask will be given to each student and staff Monday, August 31 when school begins.

