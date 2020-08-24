Houghton County boat parade for President Trump

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A boat parade showing support for President Donald Trump's re-election was held Sunday in Houghton County.

It started at 2:00 p.m. at Hancock Beach, went to Portage Lake and then to White City. A witness estimated about 125 boats took part.

Trump 2020 flags were latched to the back of the boats and jet skis as they paraded through the water. Onlookers cheered in excitement as the boats passed by.

