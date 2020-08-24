Advertisement

HBA hosts charity golf outing

The 29th annual event took place with strict social distancing in mind.
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) -The Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula hosted their annual golf outing in collaboration with Fox Marquette Chevrolet at Red Fox Run Golf Course Sunday.

There were 25 teams, each with 4 players for the 29th annual event. Each player pays a $75 registration fee.

Participants also had a chance at various door prizes and 50-50 drawings.

Golfer’s had a chance to win even more with several contest holes throughout the course.

Win or lose, HBA Golf Committee Chairman, Greg Dix says this year’s outing was more challenging to put together than previous years.

“Because of the COVID-19 it’s much more of a challenge this year. We’ve got to do everything outside. We’ve got the do the social distancing. Anybody that goes inside to use the bathroom or go to the bar has to have a face mask on. So we’re making a strong effort to stay within the guidelines,” Dix declared.

The event typically raises $5,000 to $6,000, all of which will go towards the HBA’s efforts to supply and support the building industry across the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

