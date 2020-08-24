Golf and spaghetti benefit to help family that loss home in fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A family that loss their home in a fire early this year received an out-poor of support Sunday.

A golf outing and spaghetti dinner was held to raise money for the Rivord family.

The family loss everything in the fire back in January and has been trying to rebuild ever since.

Eighteen teams of four came out to the event at Wawonowin Country Club to enjoy raffles, food and, of course, golf.

Jessica Rivord, one of the victims of the house fire said they are thankful for the support they are getting.

“Today we have this wonderful benefit going on, the spaghetti benefit and golf tournament also,” Rivord said. “We just want to thank everyone who’s helped us and supporting us in our hard time.”

To donate to the family you can visit Jessica Rivord’s Facebook page.

