First day of in-person classes at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a week-long delay while COVID-19 test results processed, NMU is finally back to in-person classes starting today.

Derek Hall, NMU’s Chief Marketing Officer, says the student response to the delay was relatively positive and understanding.

Classrooms have been retrofitted with Plexiglas screens and reduced capacities to limit exposure and potential infection.

Students who have tested positive are currently being quarantined in Spalding Hall.

Depending on size and subject, classes may be in-person, fully online, or a hybrid of both.

Hall remarked that though he knows people are nervous regarding the adjustments, most have been cooperative, which is of great help to a university looking to try and return to some semblance of normalcy.

