Executive order slowing movement in prisons and jails

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Executive Order 2020-170 is probably not something the average person is familiar with. But for Sgt. Jeff Hansen, it’s a game changer.

“Transporting to and from court, to and from medical appointments, picking up or dropping off at any of our state prisons. I’m in charge of all that and the logistics and coordination involved with that as well,” said Sgt. Jeff Hansen, Sgt. in charge of inmate movement.

This Executive Order says that every inmate is to be tested for COVID-19

Ed Oswald/Delta County Sheriff

“That one came out on a Saturday and it was a shock to us sheriffs. We ask to really be part of these executive orders,” said Ed Oswald, Sheriff of Delta County.

“There’s a lot of restrictions on place that you have to essentially check those boxes before you’re allowed to bring a person from one spot to another,” said Hansen.

Now, everything is moving slower.

“Nothing is happening as quickly or efficiently because you have to coordinate with extra people and different offices. You have to provide proofs that your people are medically able to be transported,” said Hansen.

Oswald says the order came out on August 15 but the contact email on the order wasn’t up and running until just recently.

“I’m trying to find out who can I talk to from the government, from Michigan,” said Oswald. “If we just work together, we can accomplish so much more.”

This makes it difficult to get answers to their questions. Looking forward, the Oswald says he just wants more communication.

“My job would be so much easier if we had a specific contact person working with the jails in the state of Michigan,” said Oswald.

