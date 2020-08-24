Advertisement

Executive order slowing movement in prisons and jails

Every inmate must be tested for COVID-19
Outside Delta County Sheriff's Office.
Outside Delta County Sheriff's Office.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Executive Order 2020-170 is probably not something the average person is familiar with. But for Sgt. Jeff Hansen, it’s a game changer.

“Transporting to and from court, to and from medical appointments, picking up or dropping off at any of our state prisons. I’m in charge of all that and the logistics and coordination involved with that as well,” said Sgt. Jeff Hansen, Sgt. in charge of inmate movement.

This Executive Order says that every inmate is to be tested for COVID-19

Ed Oswald/Delta County Sheriff

“That one came out on a Saturday and it was a shock to us sheriffs. We ask to really be part of these executive orders,” said Ed Oswald, Sheriff of Delta County.

“There’s a lot of restrictions on place that you have to essentially check those boxes before you’re allowed to bring a person from one spot to another,” said Hansen.

Now, everything is moving slower.

“Nothing is happening as quickly or efficiently because you have to coordinate with extra people and different offices. You have to provide proofs that your people are medically able to be transported,” said Hansen.

Oswald says the order came out on August 15 but the contact email on the order wasn’t up and running until just recently.

“I’m trying to find out who can I talk to from the government, from Michigan,” said Oswald. “If we just work together, we can accomplish so much more.”

This makes it difficult to get answers to their questions. Looking forward, the Oswald says he just wants more communication.

“My job would be so much easier if we had a specific contact person working with the jails in the state of Michigan,” said Oswald.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eagles working towards recovery

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Two eagles brought into Chocolay Raptor Recovery are working towards recovery.

News

New campaign shines light on local businesses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
100 percent of the proceeds made by the fundraiser will go towards purchasing gift cards to locally owned businesses

News

One vehicle crash on US-41 S

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
There was a one vehicle accident on US-41 S

News

Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Salon Alchemy now open in Marquette, even with coronavirus pandemic restrictions business is off to a great start.

News

Delta Inn Motel torn down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
People watched Monday as an excavator tore into the building and filled dump trucks with debris.

Latest News

News

NMU Fall Fest returns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
NMU's Fall Fest returns and students continue with second week of classes

News

Ishpeming Public School District gets new equipment to keep schools sanitary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ishpeming schools getting new hands-free water bottle stations.

State

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Officials said this was thanks to federal pandemic relief aid and higher consumer spending and tax payments.

State

EGLE requests proposals to develop Energy Storage Roadmap for Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The roadmap will aid in achieving adaptable, affordable, reliable energy and environmentally protective actions for Michigan’s future.

News

Lakeshore Depot grocery store now open in Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The store features food products as locally-sourced as possible from U.P. farms including Guindon Farms, Seeds and Spores, and DeBacker Dairy.